Jhené Aiko taps fellow R&B songstress Summer Walker and rapper 21 Savage for the official remix of her single, “Triggered (Freestyle).”

Not depreciating much from the original version, on the remix, both Walker and 21 Savage infused thought-provoking lyrics about bad break-ups. 21 Savage highlights how his ex-girlfriend is with a “lame dude” now while Walker delivers for emotional heartache. Walker and Aiko’s voices blend together seamlessly, nearly indistinguishable from one another as the song progresses.

“Triggered (Freestyle)” is the latest single from Aiko and follows her 2017 LP, ‘Trip.’ Last year, she appeared on Sean Paul’s “Naked Truth” and Kris Wu’s “Freedom.” Along with releasing “Triggered (Freestyle)” this year, she sang on her ex-boyfriend Big Sean’s own break-up manifesto, “Single Again,” alongside Ty Dolla $ign. Aiko will also appear on Walker’s debut album, Over It, due out on Friday.