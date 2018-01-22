Jhené Aiko – Sativa Feat. Rae Sremmurd

Jhene Aiko unwraps futuristic and edgy music video for “Sativa,” a remix featuring Rae Sremmurd.

In the visual, the Def Jam songstress takes a psychedelic trip through time as Swae Lee and Rae summons her through a transporting device. Aiko is first seen stripped down in her undergarments before transitioning to high-fashion outfits when she links up with her collaborators.

Speaking about the song to NPR, Aiko said, “I had this melody for almost two years now and I just couldn’t put it into words.” She continued: “Everyone, even No I.D., was like, ‘Why don’t you just put it on your album like that, so people can just feel what you’re saying.’ Then, at the very last minute, Amaire [Johnson], who produces on the album, said, ‘We should call Swae Lee.’ And I’m a fan. So we had a session, he came through. That inspired me and I came up with new verses.”

Originally featuring just Swae Lee, “Sativa” appears on Aiko’s latest album, Trip.

Watch the video for “Sativa” below.