Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are no longer in a relationship, but their still making magic together.

Back in the summer (2019), Aiko joined Sean on his single, “Single Again,” and despite no longer being a power couple, they reunite again for Aiko’s new single, “None Of Your Concern.”

Featuring additional vocals from Ty Dolla $ign, on the offering, Aiko and Sean give an inside look into the destruction of their once loving relationship.

“The audacity to question me like you ain’t leave me out here on my own / I was traumatized and suicidal / Sick and tired, I am not to blame,” sings Aiko. “Now I can say / Get your bitch ass off my phone / Please leave me alone / I am not your girl anymore / You need to watch your tone.”

Sean chimes in at the end to share his side of the story. “No there’s not a day in these modern times you haven’t crossed my mind / We both crossed the line / Seems like I needed you more than I needed myself / Just like I always felt like cheating on you would be cheating myself.”

The former couple called it quits last year but has continued their friendship. Both artists have new projects on the way: Jhené is working on the follow-up to 2017’s Trip, while Sean is readying Don Life, his first solo album since 2017’s I Decided.

Watch the visual for ‘None Of Your Concern’ below: