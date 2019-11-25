There are some folks that are not too fond of John Legend’s remake of the Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” but the R&B/Soul singer is unbothered by it.

On the song, which appears on the expanded edition of his first Christmas album, ‘A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition,’ the “Ordinary People” hitmaker teamed up with Kelly Clarkson for the revamp of Frank Loesser’s track. The song is about a guy trying to convince his date to spend the night with him.

In the original version, the woman asks the man, “What’s in this drink?” prompting some to suggest he may have added something to her cocktail. In the reboot, Legend attempts to make his lady, played by Clarkson, feel comfortable and not pressured to stay longer than she wants.

The revamped track has divided fans, with some, like Sharon Osbourne, attacking the stars for revising a Christmas standard. However, Legend insists he wasn’t trying to ruin the beloved song.

“Some people are just so upset that we would mess with this sacrosanct version of the original song, and (say), ‘It’s political correctness gone too far’,” he tells The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “No one’s destroying your version… Play it loud, and if you like our version, play that one too.”