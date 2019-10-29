Veteran R&B singer/songwriter John Legend is looking to take over the holiday season for a second year. The EGOT winner and critically acclaimed, multi-platinum entertainer will release an expanded edition of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition, on November 8 via Columbia Records.

The 18-track album is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq and will feature new original recordings of four holiday classics. Kelly Clarkson joins John for a reimagined version of the holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” with updated lyrics written by John and comedian Natasha Rothwell of the hit HBO series Insecure. Additional album highlights include the new tracks “This Christmas,” “My Favorite Things” and “Christmas in New Orleans.”

For more information, please visit www.johnlegend.com.

‘A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition’ Track List:

1. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

2. Bring Me Love

3. This Christmas

4. My Favorite Things

5. Baby, It’s Cold Outside (feat. Kelly Clarkson)

6. Christmas in New Orleans

7. Silver Bells

8. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

9. No Place Like Home

10. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

11. Christmas Time Is Here

12. By Christmas Eve

13. Purple Snowflakes

14. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

15. Please Come Home for Christmas

16. Wrap Me Up in Your Love

17. Waiting for Christmas

18. Merry Merry Christmas

Also, check out John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the December cover of Vanity Fair Magazine! In the latest issue, Legend talks about his new take on “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” as well as love, politics, and family.