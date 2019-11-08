Capitol Records signee Devon Gilfillian may be a new artist, but his soul is definitely old. The R&B/Retro newcomer will release his debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, on January 10, 2020, and with several releases ahead of the project, he unquestionably has our attention.

Devon’s latest release is the single, “Unchained,” a thought-provoking, soul-drenched offering, that will pull at the heartstrings as he croons about life’s shortcomings.

“‘Unchained’ was originally inspired by the story of Brian Banks, an African-American professional football player wrongly accused of rape, but it’s evolved into so much more than just that,” explains Devon. “It’s an anthem for anyone that has been set back by unfair/unjust challenges in their life. It’s a song about empowering yourself to become your greatest potential no matter what tries to stand in your way.”

Produced by 5x Grammy winner Shawn Everett, “Unchained” follows the previously released top 15 AAA hit, “Get Out And Get It;” both available as instant grats if you pre-order the album.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Devon’s upcoming album themes around love on multiple levels and is a daring collision of eras, styles, and genres. “The theme of the record is pulling yourself out of a dark place and learning how to love yourself, and getting back up and learning from your mistakes,” says Devon the project. “It’s about falling in love, falling out of love, and then learning how to love yourself; picking yourself up and really figuring out what matters in your life, and to never stop hustling.”

In addition to the new single, Devon will join Grace Potter on her 2020 tour, which kicks off on January 8 at the Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC. The North American run includes a February 1 show at New York City’s Beacon Theater and a February 19 concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. See below for the itinerary. Tickets are on sale HERE.

Devon grew up outside of Philadelphia. His father – who is also a singer and contributes background vocals on the album closer, “Stranger” – introduced him to the music of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, and The Temptations. The beats and rhymes made by icons of his own era – Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, Notorious B.I.G., and JAY Z – also made a deep impression on Gilfillian.

After moving to Nashville to pursue music full-time, Gilfillian released his debut EP in 2016. He was featured in the Frye Americana Roots campaign and named as a Southwest Airlines “Artist on the Rise.” He spent the summer of 2019 playing festivals – including Newport Folk and Montreal Jazz – and supporting Local Natives, Michael McDonald, Chaka Kahn and Lauren Daigle. He has also opened for such artists as Mavis Staples, Keith Urban, Gladys Knight, Brothers Osborne, and KALEO.

Track Listing – Black Hole Rainbow:

1. Unchained

2. Get Out And Get It

3. The Good Life

4. Lonely

5. Thank Me Later

6. Start It Up

7. Stay A Little Longer

8. Even Though It Hurts

9. Black Hole Interlude

10. Find A Light

11. Full Disclosure

12. Stranger

Devon Gilfillian – North American Tour Dates – Supporting Grace Potter

1/8 | Charleston, SC | Charleston Music Hall

1/9 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

1/10 | Orlando, FL | House of Blues

1/11 | Ft Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live

1/12 | Key West, FL | Sunset Grove Lawn

1/15 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre

1/16 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

1/17 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore

1/18 | Atlanta, GA | The Tabernacle

1/19 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel

1/22 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre

1/23 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre

1/24 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

1/25 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

1/28 | New Haven, CT | College Street Music Hall

1/29 | Portland, ME | State Theater

1/30 | Albany, NY | The Egg

1/31 | Boston, MA | House of Blues

2/1 | New York, NY | Beacon Theater

2/4 | Indianapolis, IN | Vogue

2/5 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Intersection

2/6 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater

2/7 | Chicago, IL | Riviera Theatre

2/8 | St. Paul, MN | Palace Theatre

2/9 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place

2/12 | Tulsa, OK | Cain’s Ballroom

2/13 | Oklahoma City, OK | The Jones Assembly

2/14 | Houston, TX | House of Blues

2/15 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody Theater

2/18 | Birmingham, AL | Iron City

2/19 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

2/20 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant

2019

11/7 | Montclair, NJ | Wellmont Theater with Michael Franti & Spearhead

11/8 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring with Michael Franti & Spearhead

11/9 | Dallas, TX | The Rustic with Grace Potter

11/17 | Nashville, TN | 3rd & Lindsley – Nashville Sunday Night Live – headline show

12/16 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody Theater with KALEO

12/31 | Port Chester, NY | The Capitol Theatre with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue