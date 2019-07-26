Over the past four years, BJ The Chicago Kid has been a staple in the new era cesspool of upcoming R&B talent. Four Grammy nominations, critical acclaim for his debut project, In My Mind, and collaborations with many elite artists in the industry such as ScHoolboy Q has BJ on a roll. What’s a better way to continue it than releasing another album with a tour to go along with it?

1123 drops with heavy anticipation from music fans all over and adding in a 23-city tour titled “The 1123 Tour” is a grand way to keep the momentum going. Artists featured on the album are a heavy-hitting lineup of Rick Ross, Anderson .PAAK, J.I.D, Afrojack, Offset and Buddy. Add in amazing production from Cool & Dre, Danja, Dre Harris, and longtime collaborator, Jarris “J.Mo” Mozee to the mix and you got yourself all the components for a sophomore album with all of the ingredients to be outstanding. The lead singles are “Time Today,” “Worryin’ Bout Me” Feat. Offset, “Reach” feat. Afrojack and “Close.”

“The 1123 Tour” is set to kick-off on September 21st in Vancouver, BC and will be stopping by cities such as Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and will conclude in BJ’s hometown of Chicago. Before the tour, you can catch BJ performing the album on television July 31st on Jimmy Kimmel Live. With the release of a new album and an amazing tour to conclude 2019, 2020 looks to be very promising for BJ The Chicago Kid as he ascends in the R&B genre. 1123 is available on all streaming platforms.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tour Dates And Locations

9/21: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

9/23: Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

9/24: Portland, OR – Star Theater

9/25: Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

9/27: Oakland, CA – The New Parish

9/30: Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

10/2: Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

10/4: Dallas, TX – HOB Cambridge Room

10/5: Houston, TX – HOB Bronze Peacock

10/6: Baton Rouge, LA – Spanish Moon

10/9: Orlando, FL – The Social

10/10: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

10/11: Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/13: Nashville, TN – Exit-In

10/15: Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

10/16: Boston, MA – Great Scott

10/19: Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

10/20: Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

10/21: New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/23: Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

10/24: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

11/29: Detroit, MI – El Club

11/30: Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Written By: Livengoodlivin