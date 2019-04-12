Inglewood, California rising soul band JAMESDAVIS release their new single, “Something to Talk About,” via Hardcover/Motown.

On the sultry and soulful offering, the sibling trio gives an objective view of a relationship on the rocks, and what it will take to save it. “Something to Talk About” energizes listeners to put away their mobile device, free up their schedules, and have real, face-to-face conversations with that special person. The eargasmic song provides the missing ingredients in today’s weak relationships.

“You’ve been working, I’ve been working, so we should relate / Time gets lost, schedules crisscrossed, we both got heavy plates,” the group sings as they provide hope in their message and delivery. “You’ve been feeling how I’m feeling, Ain’t where we wanna be / I don’t wanna lose this … it don’t come easily.”

JAMESDAVIS’ approach to conflict resolution is mature, adding profound reasoning such as, “conversations work with patience baby let’s find the key.”

“Something to Talk About” will appear on the group’s upcoming project, MASTERPEACE, the follow-up to 2018’s Lamplighter, Vol. 1 EP.

Listen to “Something to Talk About” below:

Starting April 14th, JAMESDAVIS will support Leikeli47 on The Acrylic Tour, with the first show taking place in Santa Cruz, CA. Additional stops are scheduled throughout North America and Europe.

JAMESDAVIS – North American Tour Dates

April 14th – Santa Cruz, CA – Atrium at The Catalyst

April 15th – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

April 16th – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

April 18th – Portland, OR – Holocene

April 19th – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Soundclub

April 21st – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

April 24th – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

April 25th – Santa, CA – Constellation Room at The Observatory

June 27th – San Diego, CA – The Irenic

European Tour Dates

May 17th – Stockholm, Sweden – Tradgarn

May 20th – Berlin, Germany – Burg Schnabel

May 21st – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Bitterzoet

May 22nd – Paris, France – La Place

May 23rd – London, UK – XOYO