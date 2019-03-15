Mario unleashes a touching and heartfelt music video for the emotional ballad, “Care For You,” a song from his latest studio album, ‘Dancing Shadows.’

In the clip, Mario watching over young men, show the bond between them and their mothers. We can only imagine how hard it was for Mario to shoot this video, especially with the trials and tribulations he faced with his own mother.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum R&B artist released his long-awaited fifth studio album, Dancing Shadows, via his label New Citizen and Empire back in October (2018). The project is headed by the single “Drowning” and the title track “Dancing Shadows.” The LP sees Mario pushing his vocal boundaries while experimenting with expansive electronic soundscapes, trap energy, and pop sheen.

‘Dancing Shadows’ follows 2009’s D.N.A.

Mario is currently on the Millennium Tour with B2K, Pretty Ricky, Bobby V and more.