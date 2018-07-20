Mario Returns With New Single & Video For “Drowning”

Grammy-nominated R&B artist Mario returns from his music hiatus and drops off the brand new single, “Drowning,” the lead offering from his long-awaited fifth full-length album, Dancing Shadows, due this fall via a partnership with EMPIRE and Mario’s own, New Citizen label.

“Drowning,” which follows a string of one-off past releases, showcases Mario’s vocal growth and eargasmic falsetto that takes hold and doesn’t let go over a simmering and stark production. The accompanying music video sees Mario in a sunken place following heartbreak.

Of the song, Mario says, “This song is about being faced with the reality of having multiple women I love for different reasons. One is based on infatuation and lust, and the other is a lingering love connection that has not yet ended. As a man, I’m finding myself drowning in the middle one’s tears and the flow of sexual attraction to the other. As I share a story about highs, lows, and the grey space in between love and lust, fans can expect to feel reconnected to me.”

Dancing Shadows is promised to be Mario’s most powerful, passionate, and personal offering to date; It’s been a long time coming since the release of D.N.A. in 2009, but Mario made good on every promise as his full vision comes to life like never before.