The GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer-songwriter will release his long-awaited/highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Dancing Shadows, on October 5th via his own New Citizen label and Empire. The project is headed by the eargasmic first single, “Drowning,” and the newly released title track, “Dancing Shadows.” Pre-order HERE to get both songs!

Executive produced by Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, Daft Punk, and Lady Gaga) and recorded in London, ‘Dancing Shadows’ sees Mario pushing his vocal boundaries while experimenting with expansive electronic soundscapes, trap energy, and pop sheen.

The album announcement is also accompanied with a music video for the title track. The clip features intimate dance sequences choreographed by the legendary, Richard “Richy” Jackson while showcasing Mario’s physique.

About the video, Richy comments, “Working with artists who want to get their projects right as much as I do – Mario is that artist. We trusted the music, our vision, and our instincts. The collaboration was on point.” Mario adds, “I wanted to do something that I hadn’t done before and Richy was the man to bring that vision to life. We came up with a concept that was sexy and powerful, just like the song.”

In addition to the video and LP announcement, Mario revealed that he will be joining the cast of Fox’s Empire as a recurring character playing the role of “DeVon,” an up-and-coming R&B singer who supports his ailing sister. Mario’s prior acting credits include the TV series Love That Girl! and the films Freedom Writers and Step Up.

At 14 years-old, Mario became Clive Davis’ protege, and his eponymous debut studio album rolled out in 2002 featuring his first top five R&B/pop hit “Just a Friend 2002.” Two years later, Mario revisited the upper echelons of the Billboard charts with his double platinum sophomore set Turning Point, which spun off the melodic double-platinum Hot 100 chart-topper “Let Me Love You” which stayed at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks.

Mario is ready to reclaim his role as a standard-bearer of progressive R&B/Pop with Dancing Shadows.

Keep up with the latest news from Mario here: www.MarioWorldwide.com