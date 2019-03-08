Video: Mariah Carey – A No No

Mariah Carey re-ignites the fire under her latest studio album, Caution, by releasing a new music video for the single, “A No No,” which she premiered last November (2018).

The visual was shot in a subway train and sees the R&B icon decked out in a fur and sparkly attire while an eclectic group of people surrounds her while performing dance moves. Also appearing in the clip are Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who hit the dab.

Produced by Jermaine Dupri, “A No No” samples Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You” remix featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Cease.

On the female anthem, Carey delivers empowering vocals about kicking a no good man to the curb. “I ain’t even mad, no, not like before / Off with your head / Now slither out the door,” she sings. “Snakes in the grass / It’s time to cut the lawn.” Carey even unearths Big’s verse, insisting, “He’s a slut, he’s a ho, he’s a freak / Got a different girl every day of the week.”

Carey’s upcoming fifteenth studio album, Caution, also includes the previously released buzz single, “GTFO,” produced by Nineteen85, the Mustard-produced lead single “With You,” and “The Distance,” a duet with Ty Dolla $ign. The project serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Last month, Mariah kicked off her “Caution World Tour.” The North American trek travels across the country, including stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, and New York, through April 6.