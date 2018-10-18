Mariah Carey – The Distance

It doesn’t matter how long it takes to get there because Mariah Carey is willing to go “The Distance.” The R&B icon taps crooner Ty Dolla $ign for a lover’s anthem that sees both collaborators making a stance for each other.

“They’ll never find a way to make us fade away / Our love won’t fade away,” Carey sultrily delivers on the sensual groove produced by Skrillex, Lido, and Poo Bear.

“The Distance” follows Carey’s buzz single, “GTFO,” produced by Nineteen85, and the Mustard-produced lead single, “With You.”

Carey will release her fifteenth studio album, Caution, on November 16th. The project follows 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Go “The Distance” with Mariah Carey below: