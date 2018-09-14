Mariah Carey Drops Sexy Video For “GTFO” Single

Mariah Carey wastes no time in dropping a music video for her newly released single, “GTFO.”

In the visual, the iconic Chanteuse wears sexy lingerie and teases the camera as she coos about ridding herself of an Ex. Carey shows that she’s in a great place as she sips wine, runs a bubble bath, and roams around an older style home.

Produced by Nineteen85 (Drake, Nicki Minaj, R. Kelly, Travis Scott), “GTFO” features a slow-simmering track given dimension by Mariah’s fluid melody and harmonies.

According to Carey in a statement, this single is just a fun appetizer for fans until the album’s proper single “With You” is released on Oct. 5. “[I wanted to] give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” she states in the release.

Watch the sexy video for “GTFO” below: