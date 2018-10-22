Mariah Carey Announces ‘Caution World Tour’ (Dates)

We’re going to need plenty of caution tape because Mariah Carey will be creating havoc in a city near you.

The international superstar has announced the “Caution World Tour,” which kicks off on February 27, 2019 in Dallas, TX. The 22-city North American jaunt will make stops in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia before wrapping on April 6 in Bethlehem, PA.

“I’m so excited to bring the ‘Caution World Tour’ to you, starting February 2019!” said Carey. “I can’t wait to perform songs from the new album as well as some of our favorites!”

I’m so excited to bring the CAUTION WORLD TOUR to you, starting Feb 2019! ⚠ I can’t wait to perform songs from the new album + some of our favorites 💖 HBF Presales begin tomorrow! Public on sale 10/26 @ 10am 🦋🎵 #CAUTION https://t.co/iCGLcnrLHj pic.twitter.com/ABrZ7RBg6N — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 22, 2018

Members of Carey’s fan club Honey B. Fly, as well as Citi cardmembers, will have first access to tickets starting Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 26 via LiveNation.com.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Carey’s recent revelation in which she revealed the title for her forthcoming fifteenth studio album, aptly dubbed Caution, and a release date of November 16th. the project is herald by the buzz single, “GTFO,” produced by Nineteen85, the Mustard-produced lead single “With You,” and the recently released “The Distance,” a duet with Ty Dolla $ign. The upcoming project serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse and will also feature contributions from Jermaine Dupri and Skrillex.

Prior to the tour kickoff, Carey can be seen in her Las Vegas residency “Butterfly Returns” at Caesars Palace Colosseum, which runs through Feb. 21. She has also announced a series of “All I Want for Christmas” shows for Europe in December.

“Caution World Tour” Dates:

Feb. 27 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 1 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 2 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

March 5 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

March 6 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless

March 8 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

March 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 11 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

March 13 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

March 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

March 16 – St Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Benedum Center

March 20 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

March 21 – Orillia, ON – Casino Rama Resort

March 23 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center

March 25 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

March 28 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

March 30 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

March 31 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Metropolitan Opera House

April 5 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

April 6 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Event Center