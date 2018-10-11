Mariah Carey Delivers Sexy Video For “With You”

Mariah Carey puts her glam squad to work for her new music video, “With You,” her latest single.

In the stunning black-and-white clip, directed by Sarah McColgan (“GTFO”), the music icon transforms her style from sexy to glamorous, and vice-versa, in various stunning fits. The clip was shot in multiple locations around Los Angeles including a balcony on her oceanfront property, in a vintage car, and a crazy frenzy on Hollywood Blvd, which caused a stir and required assistance from the police.

It looks like Carey’s goal for this visual was to capture her sexiness, which we can say was a job well done. We’re not sure it’s one of those videos you can put on repeat though.

“With You” is the first official single from Carey’s forthcoming 15th studio album; The song’s contemporary vibe offering gives classic Carey while showing her growth and edginess as a veteran artist. “Ooh, shots of Remy / Playing Confessions / And our bodies blendin’ / Ooh, I’m in love it’s true / Yeah, damn I f*cks with you,” she sings.

Carey’s upcoming project is due later this year and will feature contributions from Jermaine Dupri, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign, and Skrillex.

The new video comes on the heels of Carey’s first performance of “With You” on National TV at the AMAs.

Watch ‘With You’ directed by Sarah McColgan: