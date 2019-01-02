Ariana Grande Plans to Be Single For The Entire 2019

Ariana Grande is killing with her latest music releases, and it looks like her art will be her focus for the short-term.

On New Year’s Day, the pop superstar confirmed the status of her love life by responding to a fan who shared an article titled “Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?!”

“Can they tell me too?” she tweeted the fan, making it clear she wasn’t currently dating. Grande, 25, also responded to another fan, insisting, “spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions (black heart emoji).”

Ariana recently dubbed 2018 as “one of the worst” of her life personally, possibly referring to her short-lived engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who she dated for five months before they split in October as well as the shocking death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer reflected on her love life in her hit single “Thank U, Next” in which she acknowledged her past relationships with Pete, Mac and ex-boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez. The song has just hit 7-weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

To mark the end of 2018, Ariana told her fans on Monday, “Farewell 2018, you f**k. I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity, and healing. be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything (sic).”

With all that said, Grande was spotted with her ex, Ricky Alvarez, in New York City. They previously dated for about a year until summer 2016. They sparked rumors of a reconciliation last month after Grande commented and complimented the dancer on an Instagram photo. She later wrote, “We’re friends everyone take a big ol breather.”