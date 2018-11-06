Ariana Grande Spotlight Her Exs on New Single, ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande recently premiered a brand new single called “Thank U, Next,” song that gives fans a taste of what’s to come in her next era. On the offering, she reunites with frequent collaborators including writing partner Victoria Monét and producers Tommy Brown (TBHits), Michael Foster and Charles Anderson and shares a message to her exes.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match,” she sings of Ex-beau Big Sean. “Wrote some songs about Ricky. Now I listen and laugh,” she coos in reference to former backup dancer Ricky Alvarez. “Even almost got married. And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” she admits of her most recent break-up before fitting in a tribute to Mac Miller. “Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm, cause he was an angel.” Moving into the chorus, she thanks each of her former lovers for the impact on her life. “I’ve loved, and I’ve lost. But that’s not what I see. So, look what I got. Look what you taught me,” she adds.

“No drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth,” Grande explained about the track in a tweet.

Ari recently confirmed the upcoming release of a video in support of her current Sweetener single. “Breathin video this week too!” We don’t know much about the visual just yet. However, it appears to have been directed by Hannah Lux Davis. She also shared a heartfelt note thanking her fans for their continued support.

“thank u ♡ for hearing me and for making me feel so not alone 🖤 i truly am grateful,” she wrote. “No matter how painful! i’m thankful and i love u.” Press play on “thank u, next” and check out her announcement about the “breathin” video below!