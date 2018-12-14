New Video: Coline Creuzot – Dead End

Independent R&B songstress Coline Creuzot is back with another bop!

Following the recent releases, “You Give,” “Link Up,” featuring rapper Paul Wall, and the recent visual for “You Got It,” the Houston, TX singer and songwriter delivers music video for new single, “Dead End.”

In the clip, Coline and her band set up shop on a rooftop; backed by a blue Los Angeles skyline and surrounding buildings, she glows with stunning and emotionally-powerful vocals.

“Dead End” was inspired by relationships, the failure of them and how hard it is to feel complete again once it’s on a one-way road,” says Coline. “This song talks about the disappointment and the heartbreak of realizing in that moment, forever doesn’t always last. You have to learn how to move forward.”

“Dead End” was written by Coline and Troy “R8dio” Johnson (Solange, Chris Brown).

Check out “Dead End” below:

