Video: Coline Creuzot – Link Up Feat. Paul Wall

Independent songstress Coline Creuzot has just dropped the music video for her latest single, “Link Up,” featuring Houston rapper Paul Wall. Since its debut, the video was posted on social media by Tina Knowles and has received over 100k views.

The music video for “Link Up” features Coline accompanied by a dance crew showcasing some serious girl power. The Houston heiress uses her lyrics and dancers to encourage “goal diggers” to focus on their grind. It’s an anthem for all the ladies who are about their business and stay true to themselves. These ladies also aren’t waiting for a man or paying attention to what anyone has to say.

Directed by Dr. Teeth, the video represents what Houston is all about. Dr. Teeth is noted for creating the iconic Mike Jones video “Still Tippin” and making videos for Lupe Fiasco, Lil Wayne, and other artists.

Within Houston’s tight-knit music community, Coline has sung back up for Solange, penned a song for Kelly Rowland and has created hooks collaborating with Lil Keke, and Slim Thug to name a few. But where Coline soars is on stage, presenting her own music to the world. The R&B songstress has opened for artists such as Drake, Keyshia Cole, and T.I. to name a few.

Coline is planning on releasing her debut EP this Winter. She’s ready to show the world her craft and show off what she’s been working on. Leading up to the EP release, Coline will massage our ears and eyes with a slew of songs and visuals to wet her fan’s appetites.