PREMIERE: Coline Creuzot Gets Vulnerable With “You Got It”

Coline Creuzot has another gem on her hands!

Following the recent releases, “You Give,” produced by Grammy-nominated producer M16, and “Link Up,” featuring rapper Paul Wall, the Houston, TX R&B artist returns with a music video for “You Got It.”

“‘You Got It’ is such a special song,” says Coline. “It’s about surrounding to love when you know it’s right. It’s about letting go of everything you thought love was supposed to be and allowing yourself to feel and follow your heat. Love can be such a beautiful thing when you let.”

The stripped down guitar-driven track was penned by Coline and Sam Hook (Chris Brown, Ella Mai, Trey Songz, August Alsina) and produced by Omer Fedi (Machine Gun Kelly). On the track, she delivers glowing and emotional vocals about freeing your mind, body, and soul, and letting love work without distractions.

The accompanying music video, shot by Crime City Films, sees Coline in a flowing dress as she brings us the emotions behind the lyrics in front of a microphone.

Watch “You Got It” below: