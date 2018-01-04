Coline Creuzot Chooses Love With New Single, “You Give”

Houston, Texas R&B artist Coline Creuzot kicks off 2018 with the new single, “You Give,” produced by Grammy-nominated producer M16.

On the sultry and blissful song, the singer/songwriter combines glowing lyrics with heartstrings pulling melodies to align with her welcoming vocals and love experience.

“Like a match made in heaven, I’ll be the three to your seven,” Coline emotional delivers. “I ain’t afraid to admit, you’re the in.”

About the song, Coline says, “The song is really inspired by love,” adding, “The lyrics just came to me.”

“You Give” follows Coline’s successful 2017 single, “High Life,” and will be available on iTunes and all streaming services n January 11, 2018.

Coline, who has opened for Drake, Keyshia Cole, Monica, David Banner and TI, is currently in the studio finishing up her EP set to release in mid-2018.