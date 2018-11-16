Mariah Carey Releases New Album ‘Caution’ (Stream)

Music icon Mariah Carey releases her fifteenth studio album, Caution. The follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse features contributions from Jermaine Dupri, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign, Skrillex, Slick Rick, Blood Orange, and Gunna.

Caution includes the previously released buzz single, “GTFO,” produced by Nineteen85, the Mustard-produced lead single “With You,” the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “The Distance,” and the recently released “A No No,” a song that sees her sampling Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You” remix featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Cease.

Also, the international superstar recently announced the “Caution World Tour,” which kicks off on February 27, 2019 in Dallas, TX. The 22-city North American jaunt will make stops in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia before wrapping on April 6 in Bethlehem, PA.

Listen to ‘Caution’ below: