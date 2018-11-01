As the release of her next studio album, Caution, draws near, Mariah Carey continues to up her buzz with another new release. The music icon drops “A No No,” a song that sees her sampling Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You” remix featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Cease.

On the female anthem, Carey delivers empowering vocals about kick a no good man to the curb. “I ain’t even mad, no, not like before / Off with your head / Now slither out the door,” she sings. “Snakes in the grass / It’s time to cut the lawn.” Carey even unearths Big’s verse, insisting, “He’s a slut, he’s a ho, he’s a freak / Got a different girl every day of the week.”

Carey’s upcoming fifteenth studio album will include the previously released buzz single, “GTFO,” produced by Nineteen85, the Mustard-produced lead single “With You,” and the recently released “The Distance,” a duet with Ty Dolla $ign. Due out November 16, the upcoming project serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse.

Also, the international superstar recently announced the “Caution World Tour,” which kicks off on February 27, 2019 in Dallas, TX. The 22-city North American jaunt will make stops in major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia before wrapping on April 6 in Bethlehem, PA.