Tiffany Evans Declares Her Independence With ‘Switch Up’ Single

Vocal powerhouse Tiffany Evans returns with the brand new single “Switch Up,” an empowering song that sees her putting herself first and living her best life.

“‘Switch Up’ is another way of me saying ‘fuck you’ to an ex,” Evans says about the inspiration of the song. “It took me so long to finally say ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m going out tonight and going to kick it with someone who’s going to show me a good time.’ I wanted the record to have balance. I wanted something light and vibey with just enough kick because the lyrics are serious. Most of the song was freestyled because I was going through so much, that it made it easy for me to express what I was feeling. This is just the beginning of what I’ll be singing about on my new project. The music is definitely more raw and vulnerable compared to my past work.”

With her lead verse stating, “Broke up with my nigga yesterday / He kept acting up so you know I couldn’t stay / And I’m really too pretty just to be in second place / Hope he know that this the last time he’ll ever get to me,” you know Evans means business.

“Switch Up” is Evans’ first single since her 2015 EP, All Me, which reached the top 10 on iTunes’ R&B Albums Chart. In 2017, Evans collaborated with Grammy Award-winning artist/producer T-Pain on his song “Textin’ My Ex,” lifted from his OBLiViON album.

Evans is currently putting finishing touches on her upcoming project that will drop in early 2019.