Ella Mai’s Debut Album Goes Gold

Ella Mai adds another win to her growing career!

The British singer-songwriter released her self-titled album a week ago and according to her label, the project has now attained Gold status.

The 15-song project is headed by the chart-dominating hit “Boo’d Up,” now triple platinum, and the follow-up single “Trip,” which is certified platinum, and features appearances from Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit”), John Legend (“Everything”), and H.E.R. (“Get Feeling”). The album also features the previously-released bonus track “Naked” and vulnerable “Easy,” which Ella describes as “nothing like I’ve put out before.”

The news comes on the heels of Ella’s four nominations for the upcoming 2018 Soul Train Awards including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist; The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “Boo’d Up;” Song of the Year for “Boo’d Up;” and Video of the Year for “Boo’d Up.”

Ella Mai will hit the road in support of the new album beginning in early 2019. Tickets for The Debut Tour are on sale now.