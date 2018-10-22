Ella Mai Announces “The Debut” International Tour

Ten days ago, Ella Mai released her much-anticipated self-titled debut album. Now, the rising R&B superstar has announced a support tour.

“The Debut” tour will launch with the international leg on January 8th in Birmingham, UK, and make stops in major cities like Manchester, London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen before wrapping on January 24th in Oslo, NO. After a three week break, the North American leg will launch on February 12 in Vancouver, and make stops in big cities like Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, and Atlanta, before commencing on March 28th in San Antonio, TX.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at ellamai.com.

Ella Mai’s 15-song debut album is headed by the chart-dominating hit “Boo’d Up” and the follow-up single “Trip,” and features appearances from Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit”), John Legend (“Everything”), and H.E.R. (“Get Feeling”). The LP, executive produced by DJ Mustard, sees Mai pushing the resurgence of R&B. “R&B is not dead. We can make it mainstream again. Clearly, people love it,” Ella told Rolling Stone.

Ella is currently on select dates of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour,” which runs through November.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Mannion