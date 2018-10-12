Ella Mai Releases Self-titled Debut Album (Stream)

Ella Mai pours more life into R&B with the release of her highly-anticipated debut self-titled album.

About the release, Ella announces, “PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT feat. my mum 😂to every single person involved in making this happen, i love&appreciate you more than words could ever describe! i cannot believe this moment is here, my debut album .. it is here, it is now!”

The 15-song project is headed by the chart-dominating hit “Boo’d Up” and the follow-up single “Trip,” and will feature appearances from Chris Brown (“Whatchamacallit”), John Legend (“Everything”), and H.E.R. (“Get Feeling”). The album also features the previously-released bonus track “Naked” and vulnerable “Easy,” which Ella describes as “nothing like I’ve put out before.”

The new LP, executive produced by DJ Mustard, sees Mai pushing the resurgence of R&B. “R&B is not dead. We can make it mainstream again. Clearly, people love it,” Ella told Rolling Stone.

Ella is currently on select dates of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour,” which runs through November.

Stream Ella Mai below.

On Wednesday, Ella made an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Dressed in a matching white windbreaker and pants, and backed by her band, the British songstress delivered a rousing rendition of her single, “Trip,” to much applause.