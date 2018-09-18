Ella Mai Delivers Sexy & Sensual Video For “Trip”

Ella Mai dominated both the charts and radio with her top 10 hit “Boo’d Up” this year. She recently followed it up with a new single called “Trip” and now she has a video to match.

The video for the DJ-Mustard produced song finds the British singer-songwriter reflecting on the love she receives from her boo after she messed up. In the clip, she lights candles and puts on a record to cozy up next to the fireplace before riding shotgun in a Durango and posting up on a basketball court.

“Maybe it’s your love, it’s too good to be true,” she sings on the remorseful R&B jam. “Baby boy, your love, got me trippin’ on you / You know your love is big enough, make me trip up on you.”

“Trip” is an official single off Ella’s debut album, due this fall.

Ella’s whirlwind rise continues on, as she’ll also join Bruno Mars on his “24K Magic World Tour,” which kicks off at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Oct. 4. She is also nominated for two American Music Awards, including Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B and Favorite Song — Soul/R&B for “Boo’d Up.”