6LACK & Future Write An ‘East Atlanta Love Letter’

On Friday (Sept 14), 6LACK released his new album East Atlanta Love Letter, and to make good with his promise to always stay down for his city, he returns to his city with fellow ATL rapper Future for the visual of the LP’s title track.

The dark and serious visual finds 6LACK riding around the city and pouring himself a glass of vodka as he sits at a piano outside. Future appears in a dark warehouse for his verse, and the two attend a candlelight vigil before walking off to view the city skyline.

Watch below:

6LACK is preparing to head out on his “From East Atlanta, With Love Tour” which kicks off Oct. 6 in Cape Town, South Africa, and wraps Dec. 21 in Atlanta.