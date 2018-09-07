Tamia Releases New Album, ‘Passion Like Fire’ (Stream)

Grammy-nominated R&B veteran Tamia returns with her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘Passion Like Fire.’

The Set is led by the first single, “Leave It Smokin’,” which has been performing well on the Billboard and Mediabase UAC charts for the last two months. Tamia also served the welcoming tracks “Today I do,” a wonderfully-crafted wedding song, the sweet and melodic ballad, “Deeper,” and a remix of “Leave It Smokin’,” featuring rapper Wale (which did not make the LP).

Released on 21 Entertainment Group/Plus 1 Music Group/Entertainment One (eOne), ‘Passion Like Fire’ features 12 songs that reunites Tamia with hitmakers Salaam Remi (Amy Winehouse, Carlos Santana, Alicia Keys), Lil Ronnie (Ne-Yo), and Shep Crawford (Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men), as well as working for the first time with Latin producer Andres Torres (Marc Anthony) and Toronto-based Gray Hawken (Locals Only Sound).

“I’m really excited to debut new music, connect with my fans, and show my continued evolution as an artist. I’m still passionate about music and the process and I hope listeners can feel that with Passion Like Fire,” Tamia previously stated.

Tamia’s self-titled 1998 debut album, also critically acclaimed, is marking the 20th anniversary and initiated a string of hits that has steadily spun off along the way, including “You Put a Move on My Heart,” “Missing You” with Brandy, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan, “Spend My Life with You” with Eric Benét, “So into You,” “Stranger in My House” and “Into You” with Fabolous.

Tamia also recently announced the “Passion Like Fire Tour,” which kicks off September 18 in Cleveland, OH and culminates October 26 in Brooklyn, NY. See dates HERE.

