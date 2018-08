Holding at the #2 spot for five weeks on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts, Tamia drops the remix to her smash single “Leave It Smokin'” featuring Wale.

As always, Wale steps up with a quick 16 that rides the wave of the song to give an extra pop to your two-step.

“Leave It Smokin'” is featured on Tamia’s upcoming album Passion Like Fire out September 7.

Listen to the Wale-assited remix below: