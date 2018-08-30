There’s a new album from Bryson Tiller coming called Serenity, but meanwhile, he’s dropped three songs to keep fans satisfied until the opus arrives.

First, he covered SZA’s “Normal Girl” on which he flips the cut from her album CTRL into an acoustic male perspective.

He then hops on the remix to Tory Lanez’s “Leaning,” adding a verse in the beginning. The remix follows their fresh collab “Keep in Touch.”

And last but certainly not least, Bryson dropped a new original song called “Canceled,” produced by Hunga. The song is something he whipped up right quick, captioning with the release, “somethin i made a couple of days ago, still warming up. more soon promise!!.”

Enjoy below: