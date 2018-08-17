Bryson Tiller and Tory Lanez Want To ‘Keep in Touch’ With Former Flames On New Collab

Tory Lanez and Bryson Tiller link up for a smooth collaboration called “Keep in Touch,” the newest release in Tory’s “Fargo Friday” series.

The R&B jam finds the two crooners thinking back to former loves. “I fell in love with you / I fell in love, girl, I miss us / God, I want fun / Got me so sprung / ‘Cause you, you’re the one I want,” sings Tiller.

Lanez also wants his ex back, singing “Back then I would do anything to get you alone / You would know me, all bullshit aside / Story of my life / I miss us.”

“Keep in Touch” stems from Tory’s upcoming album Love Me Now? which will also include collaborations with Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Gunna, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and PnB Rock.

Bryson is prepping his third album Serenity, the follow-up to last year’s True to Self.

Stream “Keep in Touch” below: