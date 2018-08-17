The Shindellas Tell Some Harsh Realities On ‘Ain’t That The Truth’

Weirdo Workshop is at it again with the release of “Ain’t That The Truth,” the second single from the new girl band The Shindellas.

The follow-up to their previously released “Reconsider,” is another fun, shoulder-shimmying song promoting self-love and empowerment with respects to vintage Motown sounds.

“We ain’t all bitches and hoes/ we ain’t all strippers on poles/ we need to take that control/ he ain’t gonna love you if you don’t really love you /Ain’t That The Truth!” they sing.

Listen below and cop “Ain’t That The Truth” HERE.