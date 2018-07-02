Nashville-based collective Weirdo Workshop presents new female band The Shindellas consisting of members Stacy Johnson, Tamara Williams, and Kasi Jones. The trio releases their debut single “Reconsider,” a song written and produced by multi-Grammy nominated songwriting-production team Louis York a.k.a. Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly.

The single is a sassy, fun, and “find yourself in a good relationship” type of song, with these songbirds harmonizing lyrics like, “I don’t care who you love…If he don’t make you feel like a winner Reconsider!”

About the Shindellas, Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, Weirdo Workshop Founders and CEOs, said in a release, “Creating a platform for better representation of black women in music is very important to us. We’ve heard the disrespectful opinions being shared on conference calls and in board meetings. We’ve seen what gets the green light and what doesn’t. We see the void in popular music. We’ve worked with the very best women in the music business so it’s only fitting that Louis York makes a statement…through art. That statement is THESHINDELLAS! We hope people will really listen to “RECONSIDER”, love it and add it to their lifestyles.”

Stream “Reconsider” below: