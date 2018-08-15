Sabrina Claudio Releases Personal New Project “No Rain, No Flowers”

Singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio releases her new music project No Rain, No Flowers today (August 15) via SC Entertainment/Atlantic Records.

The project is full of the ambient, soulfully-chill sound Claudio is known for, ever since her independent EP Confidently Lost debuted in 2016.

On what to expect from the new project Claudio says, “‘No Rain, No Flowers’ is an inside look into my journey of healing and growth. Rain symbolizes darkness but also represents an essential part of rebirth. If there is no rain, there are no flowers.”

The music project comes on the heels of two reflective new songs, “Messages From Her” and “Numb.”

