Sabrina Claudio Drops Personal New Single, “Messages From Her”

Sultry R&B/Soul singer Sabrina Claudio returns with the new single, “Messages From Her,” a notably personal new song written by Claudio and produced by Sad Money and Kaveh Rastegar. On the record, the talented songstress reminisces on the innocence and carefree life she endured as a child.

Claudio says she wrote ‘Messages From Her’ “during a moment of self –reflection to a happier time in my childhood where adulthood and every responsibility that is attached to it was nonexistent. Finding myself wishing I could speak to that little girl so she could give her perspective on what life and happiness are really about.”

“Look how you found me / A broken part enough for two / For me and you,” Claudio sings on the second verse. “Just reminiscence of the best parts of my youth / I wish I was her for good.”

“Messages From Her” will appear on Claudio’s upcoming project, No Rain, No Flowers, scheduled for release on August 15th via SC Entertainment/Atlantic Records. On what to expect from the new project Claudio explains, “No Rain, No Flowers is an inside look into my journey of healing and growth. Rain symbolizes darkness but also represents an essential part of rebirth. If there is no rain, there are no flowers.”

Claudio is slated to perform live at this weekend’s Lollapalooza followed by Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 11th.