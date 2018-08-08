Sabrina Claudio’s Body and Mind Finally Went “Numb”

Sabrina Claudio follows the recently released, “Messages From Her,” a notably personal new song, with another powerful new offering called “Numb.” On the nostalgic single, written by Claudio and produced by Sad Money (Mikhail Beltran) and Afterhrs, the sultry singer continues to showcase her textured penmanship while glowing vocally with her sweet delivery.

“My body and mind finally went numb… And I’m finally done, all I feel is numb,” she sings.

“Numb” will appear on Claudio’s upcoming project, No Rain, No Flowers, scheduled for release on August 15th via SC Entertainment/Atlantic Records. On what to expect from the new project Claudio explains, “No Rain, No Flowers is an inside look into my journey of healing and growth. Rain symbolizes darkness but also represents an essential part of rebirth. If there is no rain, there are no flowers.”

Coming off an incredible performance at Lollapalooza, Claudio can next be seen performing live this weekend at Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 11th.

