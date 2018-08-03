World-renowned DJ and producer DJ Cassidy links up with Chic co-founder and funk extraordinaire Nile Rodgers for the third time to infuse some funky grooves on his raunchy single “Blame It On The Freak,” featuring Cassidy’s protege, emerging artist, Royal Love.

Along with production partner Greg Cohen, Cassidy, Rodgers, and Love come together for a song about craving a night of drunken nookie.

“Let’s get tipsy, lets get frisky like a motherf*cker, and blame it on the freak when we do,” the song’s chorus resounds.

“Blame It On The Freak” represents the power of music to get us all out of ourselves,” explains Cassidy. “It’s about the inner freak in all of us and music’s undeniable force over the human mind and body. We are in divisive times right now. It’s never been more important to remember the freedom and unity that music exudes.”

Get your freak on with DJ Cassidy, Nile Rodgers, and Royal Love below:

Cassidy and Rodgers first linked up along with Earth Wind & Fire, to provide instrumentation for “Calling All Hearts” featuring Robin Thicke and Jessie J, then again in 2016 when they teamed up again for “Kill the Lights” featuring Jess Glynne and Alex Newell.

Follow DJ Cassidy:

www.djcassidy.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/djcassidy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/djcassidy/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/djcassidy