Star Martin – “Green Light” ft. Marley Waters (Lyric Video)

Star Martin follows up her May (2018) release, “Walls,” with the sexy and island-infused new single, “Green Light,” featuring Marley Waters.

In the accompanying lyric video, the R&B singer/songwriter shows off her body-bending dance moves while delivering the seductive and glowing vocals.

“You can use my body, I’m giving you the green light,” she declares and the summer vibe track.

About her music, Star previously stated, “I Always want to be totally open about my life in my music and this is a song I felt people could relate to about the sensual and sexy side of relationships.”

Star Martin, the God-Daughter of the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes, was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, into a family of musicians. Unlike the cliché story of having a voice groomed by a small town Baptist church, Star’s vocal expertise was cultivated by years of studio experience. Inspired by Beyonce and Lopes, Star based her lyrical and artist approach on three tenants; Authenticity, Experience, and Heritage. She obtained a Degree in Film and Dramatic Art at Kim Dawson Conservatory in Dallas.

Watch the sexy lyric video below: