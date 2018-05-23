Star Martin Releases Sensual Ballad, ‘Walls’

Star Martin returns to Singersroom with the brand new single “Walls,” a sensual ballad for the lovers.

Unlike her previous release, “Karma,” which slammed an Ex for ruining a good thing by bedding another woman, “Walls” sees Star getting intimate with her new partner.

“Boy if these walls could talk, they would tell our secrets,” Star sensually delivers.

About the single, she says, “I Always want to be totally open about my life in my music and this is a song I felt people could relate to about the sensual and sexy side of relationships.”

Star Martin, the God-Daughter of the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes, was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, into a family of musicians. Unlike the cliché story of having a voice groomed by a small town Baptist church, Star’s vocal expertise was cultivated by years of studio experience. Inspired by Beyonce and Lopes, Star based her lyrical and artist approach on three tenants; Authenticity, Experience, and Heritage. She obtained a Degree in Film and Dramatic Art at Kim Dawson Conservatory in Dallas.

Check out “Walls” below: