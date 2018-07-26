Angie Fisher Taps Marsha Ambrosius For The Powerful “Tragic”

Sang Ladies!

Grammy-nominated powerhouse Angie Fisher joins forces with R&B veteran songstress Marsha Ambrosius for the new single “Tragic,” a spellbinding offering with exhilarating vocals.

The ballad was produced by Focus and co-written by Ambrosius, who shared it with Fisher in 2016 when they were co-starring in the Love Jones: The Musical tour.

“It was in Philadelphia, our very first tour date,” Fisher says, recalling the moment Ambrosius played her the song. “Marsha said, ‘There’s this song that I think you would like. I think your voice would be really good on this song.’ I put my headphones on and she played it for me through her phone. I said, ‘Oh, I like this, Marsha. I love it. Can I record it?’ And she said, ‘Cool.'”

Fisher, who penned the bridge, didn’t record the song until a year later. In the song, Fisher sings that it would be a shame if her relationship failed: “What a tragedy if you and I / Our love never came to be / What a catastrophe.”

“Tragic” also reflects Fisher’s own relation; she recently married on March 6, her birthday. “This is a whole new level of love that I never experienced before,” she says. “I’m married now, and I have given myself to someone who I absolutely love. So it would be a tragedy if it didn’t work out.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prior to launching her solo career, the Pasadena, Calif. native performed as a background vocalist and session singer, working with the likes of Michael Jackson, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, Robin Thicke and Kirk Franklin. In 2014, she scored a hit with her song “I.R.S.,” written and produced by B. Slade. The song was nominated for the Best Traditional R&B Performance award at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

“Tragic” is available on FullTime Recordings through Empire… Get it here.