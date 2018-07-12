Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” Hits #1 On Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs Chart

Congrats are in order for British beauty Ella Mai whose single “Boo’d Up” has been steadily climbing the charts for weeks, finally hitting the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs Chart.

The song knocked Toni Braxton’s smooth single “Long As I Live” off the top spot, which remained there for five weeks.

“Boo’d Up” has been certified platinum and currently sits at the number one spot on two other Billboard charts including R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Hot R&B Songs. The song also currently sits at No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“It’s been really crazy. I definitely didn’t expect it at all. I’m just glad that everyone loves it as much as I do,” she told ESSENCE. “I wrote it in January—it’s pretty old actually. We put it out in February 2017, so it’s like a year and a half old now. Last year, I was on tour with Kehlani and it wasn’t even in my set because it was so new and as the tour went on, more people kept asking me, ‘why isn’t ‘Boo’d Up’ in your set? why isn’t ‘Boo’d Up’ in your set?’ So I [added] it and this year it’s just like taken off.”

She continued: “It’s so humbling and I’m just so grateful. I didn’t expect men to love it the way [they] do. I thought it was definitely going to be a something for the women and men have taken it and just ran with it and we can’t have it anymore! Men are like [Drake’s hit song] ‘Nice For What’ can be for the women and ‘Boo’d Up’ can be for the guys and I would have never expected that.”

Recently, T-Pain remixed the smash hit (following Fabolous, Fetty Wap, Plies, and the official remix with Nicki Minaj and Quavo).