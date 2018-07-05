Fabolous Adds his Flow To Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”

After Nicki Minaj and Quavo’s flip, Ella Mai’s hit “Boo’d Up” gets yet another rapper remix, this time with Fabolous.

Over DJ Mustard’s smooth production, Fab adds his bars at the beginning of the track, adding rhymes about his version of a “Boo’d up” lifestyle.

“I love when Boo say go and get that Dusse / I wake up in the morning breathe smell like pu**y / I need that warm water, that Jacuzzi / Not that pool party Biggie through in “Juicy,” he rhymes.

Listen below:

“Boo’d Up” has steadily climbed the charts all spring and currently sits at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Catch her in a city near you when she’ll kick off her 15-city “Boo’d Up Tour” later this summer, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, and Chicago.