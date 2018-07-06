T-Pain Puts a ‘T-Mix’ On Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up”

T-Pain is the latest artist to add his 25 cents to Ella Mai’s smash hit, “Boo’d Up” (following Fabolous, Fetty Wap, Plies, and the official remix with Nicki Minaj and Quavo).

On the “T-Mix,” Pain adds a full 2 minutes to the beginning of the DJ Mustard-produced track (making the song 6 minutes long), flipping the lyrics to make the song stripper-friendly. “I like the way you make that bottom toot up / She make that bottom toot up,” he sings on the hook.

Stream the T-Mix below:

After years of anticipation, T-Pain is currently putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited album, Stoicville.