R&B/Pop singer-songwriter Christian Paul is here to share his brand of soul music with the world. Referencing icons like Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, Curtis Mayfield, D’Angelo, and Prince as inspirations, this rising newcomer has a mission to bring the old school and the new school together through finely-calibrated delivery and cleverly-written content.

Paul recently kicked off his musical campaign with the release of the sultry single, “Chapter,” an intimate and soulful love letter to a special love interest. Singersroom spoke to the newcomer via email about his love for soul music, how he started, his sound, his upcoming EP, and more.

You named R&B/Soul greats like Marvin Gaye, Maxwell, Curtis Mayfield, D’Angelo, and Prince as influences, how did you get to the place where you appreciated these artists?

I inherited an appreciation and love for the R&B/Soul greats like the ones you just mentioned from my dad and his side of the family. R&B/Soul music was at the heart of every playlist and mixtape that my dad put together and every road trip CD that he burned. My uncle also has always had an affinity for Soul music; so much so that he actually started writing it in his teenage years and has continued to this very day. My passion for soul music was very much so passed down to me.

How did you find music? Did you grow up in a musical household, or are you first generation?

I grew up in a household where it was not uncommon for us to listen to music for hours, giving it our undivided attention. Though R&B/Soul was central to everything that was played in the house, my mom introduced me to roots soul/rock like The Band and the Dooby Brothers. My older brother was a guitarist in a Weezer cover band when I was really young, so I can get down with some Weezer to this day!

What story are you trying to convey as a new artist? What makes you unique?

As a new artist, I want to grab the attention of and captivate listeners by marrying impressively delivered Pop/R&B top-lines over hip hop/trap-influenced production. I’m sure my sound will evolve over time, but the thing that will always define my artistry is its underlying soulful essence.

Your single “Chapter” sounds very personal? Is it a true story? If so, tell us about this special person?

I connect with “Chapter” in a very personal way. For me, the song is about a time in my life when I would’ve done absolutely anything for even the chance to be with a girl, no matter the cost. Though we faced some unforeseen roadblocks that made it clear that we couldn’t work right now, she is still very special to me.

What should we expect from you on your debut EP?

My debut EP will have songs about relational hardship, romance, and conflicts that life can present. Sonically, I tend to stick with description – As mentioned earlier, impressively delivered Pop/R&B top-lines over hip hop/trap-influenced production.

When you’re not recording and performing, what other hobbies make you tick?

When I’m not recording or performing, I love to go on walks or hikes. Anyone that knows me knows that I have difficulty sitting in one place for too long. I like to read literature rooted in truth that causes me to be introspective and encourages my spirit. Above both of these things, spending time with the people I love most is what uplifts me the most.