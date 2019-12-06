R&B singer and songwriter Jay Watts is all caught up in the “Moment!”

In the first visual from his forthcoming visual EP, 27th Chapter, Watts sets the tone: he knows what he wants and he’s definitely in charge. In the dizzying visual, Watts slides around the City of Angels with his baby. His infatuation for his partner is both flirty and, maybe they’re even, dangerously in love.

He’s aggressive: this is “where you need to be baby,” Watts croons to his main girl. Their body language showcases a long history of knowing each other only to have met just recently. But, when it’s right, it’s right, right? Watts proves this notion of love at first sight as he’s actually not just another artist perpetuating love; it’s more similar to being his birthright.

Watts says love literally changed the course of his career when he decided to use his music to work through a tough breakup. In hopes of better expressing the full range of his emotions, the then rapper, decided to explore a more melodic sound than he had never considered before.

“I think stadiums whenever I’m creating music,” he explains. “The songs we’re creating, the sounds are so big musically, that it only makes sense to perform with a live band.” For Watts, the past few years have been all about bringing these various elements of his artistic identity together. He’s ready to take on the world armed with exactly the kind of music the world has been waiting for.

We spoke to Jay Watts about his upcoming project “27th Chapter” and his biggest lessons along the way. See what he had to say below:

1. Tell us what the 27th Chapter represents? How did you come up with the concept?

27th Chapter is all of the love and life experiences I’ve experienced up until this point. It displays so many different aspects of love and growing up and understanding how to move forward. It’s me finally knowing where I want to take myself musically.

2. Did you always know you wanted this to be a visual EP?

Yes, for sure. I just always thought it would be too complicated to try to do. Then one day I said ‘f**k it’ and called my videographer we started filming the following week. Sometimes you have to take that first step.

3. Does it flow like a short film? Or more like a “jukebox,” shifting from song to song?

It flows like a short film and teaches a lesson for people who don’t understand what they have in a relationship until it’s gone. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

4. What’s the biggest lesson the 27th chapter taught you?

I would have to say the biggest lesson 27th Chapter taught me is to grow up. And that’s so broad, but these experiences helped me become the person I am today. It showed me what I wasn’t looking for when it comes to relationships.

5. What can we expect from you in 2020?

You can expect the first part of the Visual EP when the year kicks off. And a sh*t load of music from ya boy.

6. What do you want your musical legacy to be?

When it’s all said and done, I want to be one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

When’s the last time you were caught up in the moment?