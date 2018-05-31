DJ Aktive – It Is What It Is Ft. Musiq Soulchild

Ah, when passions wane, what’s a romantic relationship left to do? Don’t fight it, because “It Is What It Is” according to DJ Aktive and Musiq Soulchild’s new musical offering.

The DJ and fellow Philly-native Soulchild collaborated with producer Ivan Barias on the track laced with DJ scratches and neo-soul chords to tell a tale of acceptance when it comes to a romance that lost its spark.

Soulchild sings on the chorus: “I don’t see you and me being the same again / Who knows maybe we’ll be better off as friends / Maybe down the line we could try again / But for now, I guess it is what it is.”

“It Is What It Is” stems from DJ Aktive’s upcoming EP, The Tour, which is set to drop later in 2018.