Star Martin Wishes The Worst For Her Cheating Ex in “Karma” Video

Queue R. Kelly’s “When A Woman’s Fed Up,” because the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ God-Daughter Star Martin has some harsh words for her Ex.

In her latest music video for the single “Karma,” the sexy R&B songstress bashes her Ex for ruining a good thing by bedding another woman.

“F*ck you and that bitch you f*cking wit,” she sings. “I just wanted the best for you, the best for us / Now I hope for the worst for you, since you have betrayed my love.”

About the visual, a press release reads: “The video for “Karma” is a rhythmic and sexy musical visual of real life situations. Karma demonstrates the downfall of a failed relationship which sends a message of “what goes around comes around.””

Antinique Martin, professionally known as “Star Martin,” was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, into a family of musicians. Unlike the cliché story of having a voice groomed by a small town Baptist church, Star’s vocal expertise was cultivated by years of studio experience. Inspired by Beyonce and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes as her mentor/God Mom, Star based her lyrical and artist approach on three tenants; Authenticity, Experience, and Heritage. She obtained a Degree in Film and Dramatic Art at Kim Dawson Conservatory in Dallas.

Star aims to study her culture and aspires to change the negative stigmas that are portrayed by pop culture and influence positive self-image through her music.

We’re not sure how positive this male bashing cut is, but if it helps other females then so be it!